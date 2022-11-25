Karnataka SHOCKER: College student records over 1200 semi-nude videos of girls via hidden cam in washroom, arrested

Karnataka: A student of a private college in Karnataka has been taken into custody by the police for allegedly putting a hidden camera in the washroom to record female students of the hostel. According to the authorities, the accused filmed over 1,200 semi-naked films and images of the girls. According to police, the student is accused of installing a hidden camera in the washroom to record videos of female students of the hostel.

The incident, which took place at a private college near Hosakerehalli, came to light when the authorities checked the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the hostel. He had previously done the same and was caught. He was let off after he submitted a written apology.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of a college professor and the police have seized his phone and recovered over 1,200 videos and pictures.

However, this is not the first time that the accused has been caught filming the girl students. Earlier also, he was caught by the management on November 13 but he was off the hook after giving an undertaking and assuring to not repeat it in the future.

Later on November 19, one of the female students caught him red-handed and an FIR was lodged against him. Earlier, a similar incident was reported in one of the colleges in Chandigarh and the case is still under probe.