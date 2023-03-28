Karnataka Shocker: Teacher, Principal Suspended For Sexually Harassing Minor Girl Students

Tumakuru: The Karnataka education department on Tuesday suspended a teacher and headmaster of a school in the Tumakuru district over the sexual harassment of a girl student. According to sources, the teacher Manjunatha from the Boragunte Government Primary School allegedly misbehaved and sexually harassed the victims every day.



Meanwhile, the headmaster, Nataraj, was suspended for dereliction of duty. The parents of the victims who were informed of the crime barged into the school premises along with other local residents and questioned the accused teacher about his actions.



The mob had later beaten up Manjunatha and handed him over to the police. Following the incident, a team comprising the Block Education Officer (BEO) Timma Raju, Badavanahalli Police Inspector Hanumantarayappa and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Anita inquired the students about sexual harassment by the accused teacher. Manjunatha is presently under the custody of Badavanahalli police.