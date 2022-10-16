NewsIndia
HASSAN ACCIDENT

Karnataka tragedy: Head-on collision between two vehicles leaves nine dead

The pilgrims were returning home after visiting the temples of Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Hassanambe

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Hassan: In a tragic incident, a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle on late Saturday night in Karnataka's Hassan district killed nine persons. The accident took place in Arasikere Taluk, Hassan district, near Gandhi Nagar. Seven of the deceased were from the Salapura village, while two were from the Doddihalli hamlet. According to officials, the family members were heading back after visiting the temples of Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Hassanambe.

The deceased have been identified as Druva (2 years) and Tanmay (10 years) from Doddahalli, Leelavati (50 years), Chaitra (33 years), Samartha (10 years), Dimpy (12 years), Vandana (20 years), Doddiah (60 years) and Bharti (50 years) from the Salapura village, the officials said. As many as 14 pilgrims were travelling in the tempo traveller. Nine of them died on the spot, including four children. Injured people have been shifted to Hassan district hospital.

