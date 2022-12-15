topStoriesenglish
Karnataka Voter ID Fiasco: Congress terms it national security issue, slams 'dishonest' BJP government

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has said that the manipulation of voter data is a national security issue.

Dec 15, 2022
The Congress party today slammed the BJP-ruled Karnataka government over the voter data fiasco in the state. It may be recalled that around 16 lakh photo-similar voter IDs were found in the revised electoral roll of the state and were deleted later. Now, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has said that the manipulation of voter data is a national security issue. Shivakumar said that the manipulation should be considered an act of terrorism.

"The manipulation of voter data in Karnataka is a national security issue. Who did it, on whose instruction? Was it a cyber attack by a foreign country? It should be considered an act of terrorism & those responsible for it should be arrested under the anti-terrorism UAPA law. All that the Congress party is asking for is a free, fair and honest investigation. Whether it is the Mangalore blast or the voter data blast, both should be investigated with honesty," he said.

Shivakumar further said that the BJP government does nothing with honesty. "Unfortunately there is nothing this government does with honesty. People have lost faith in the government. Who did the Mangalore blast? We want the truth, just like we want the truth about who did the voter data manipulation," he said.

The Congress president said that his party believes in truth and BJP believes in lies. "Congress wants honest investigation in Mangalore blast and voter data blast. BJP only wants to play politics and mislead the people," he said.

Many Congress leaders have also claimed that many genuine voters' names have also been deleted. In a similar development, Congress also accused the BJP of hiring an NGO to fraudulently collect Bangalore voters’ caste data and other details to plan its campaign accordingly. The BJP has refuted the claim.

