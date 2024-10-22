Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall; Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow
IMD predicted that isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Mandya.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday raised a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu for the coming days. Meanwhile, The weather department also forecasted that Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to experience rainfall over the isolated region.
IMD Prediction For October 23
IMD predicted that isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Chitradurga districts. Meanwhile, moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at most places across the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka and Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at a few locations in the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.
The Karnataka government has declared a holiday for schools in Bengaluru tomorrow, October 23, due to intermittent rains and waterlogging in the city. Bengaluru Urban DC G Jagadeesha issued the directive this evening, citing heavy rainfall. While schools will be closed, colleges will remain open.
