Karnataka's Sharana Basaveshwara temple reopens adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Kalaburagi: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, Sharana Basaveshwara Temple at Kalaburagi has reopened its doors for the devotees on Monday while adhering to the Centre's COVID-19 safety protocols.

This came a day after the Karnataka government issued new guidelines to open religious places from Monday.

"Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed," the Karnataka government order said.

Karnataka | Sharana Basaveshwara Temple at Kalaburagi reopens for devotees as COVID restrictions eased in state We are following all govt guidelines for COVID. Devotees are happy with the order: Temple priest pic.twitter.com/ulPmAyA0er — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The temple priest said, "We have reopened the temple for devotees while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. We are following all government guidelines for COVID. Devotees are happy with the order."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Saturday announced further relaxations of the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which Government offices are permitted to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro is to begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday.

According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

