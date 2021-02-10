हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kasganj encounter

Kasganj encounter: Liquor mafia's brother involved in killing of constable gunned down

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to serve a warrant to liquor mafia kingpin Moti. The cops were caught by Moti and his associates and severely thrashed, leading to the death of constable Devendra.

Kasganj encounter: Liquor mafia&#039;s brother involved in killing of constable gunned down
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: In Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, the brother of a liquor mafia kingpin whose associates had allegedly killed a police constable and injured a sub-inspector was gunned down in an encounter on Wednesday (February 10).

Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Manoj Sonkar told ANI, "Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died." 

Elkar is the brother of Moti, who is main accused in the attack on the policemen. The Kasganj SP said that Elkar's accomplices managed to escape during the encounter. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the assailants. 

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village in Kasganj to serve a warrant to liquor mafia kingpin Moti.

Live TV

The cops were caught by Moti and his associates and severely thrashed, leading to the death of constable Devendra, the report said citing District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions on Tuesday for strict action against culprits involved in the alleged hostage of the cops. The CMO had stated that action will be taken against the culprits under the National Security Act (NSA).

CM Yogi also directed for the treatment of the inspector who was injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and govt job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kasganj encounterUP CM Yogi AdityanathNational Security Act
Next
Story

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card 2021 to be released soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in - check latest updates
  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M55S

Zee Aadhyatma: Darshan of Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib