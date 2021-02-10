Kasganj encounter: Liquor mafia's brother involved in killing of constable gunned down

New Delhi: In Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, the brother of a liquor mafia kingpin whose associates had allegedly killed a police constable and injured a sub-inspector was gunned down in an encounter on Wednesday (February 10).

Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Manoj Sonkar told ANI, "Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died."

Elkar is the brother of Moti, who is main accused in the attack on the policemen. The Kasganj SP said that Elkar's accomplices managed to escape during the encounter. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the assailants.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village in Kasganj to serve a warrant to liquor mafia kingpin Moti.

Live TV

The cops were caught by Moti and his associates and severely thrashed, leading to the death of constable Devendra, the report said citing District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions on Tuesday for strict action against culprits involved in the alleged hostage of the cops. The CMO had stated that action will be taken against the culprits under the National Security Act (NSA).

CM Yogi also directed for the treatment of the inspector who was injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and govt job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.