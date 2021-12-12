Kashi Vishwanath Temple decked up ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit on December 13

New Delhi: Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been decked up before the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

Speaking to ANI, Shrikant Mishra, Priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "The city is filled with enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become `Vishwanath Dham` after years. PM Modi is going to inaugurate the corridor on December 13."

"Significantly, `Jyotirling` of Kashi Vishwanath temple is considered to be the most important among other twelve Jyotirlingas, that`s why lakhs of devotees come here to offer prayers. Earlier, this temple was only situated 2,000 metres, but now it has been spread over 50,000 square metres," the priest said.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi decked up ahead of Kashi Vishwanath corridor inauguration by PM Modi on Dec 13 pic.twitter.com/tkuMU9MNjR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 10, 2021

The priest further spoke about the difficulties faced during the construction of this corridor. "The path of completing PM Modi`s dream project was difficult as around 14,000 people were displaced from their homes. Now, the Ganga ghat will be easily visible from the temple," he added.

Meanwhile, the temple`s lighting has been done keeping in mind its blue theme and heritage look.

"The temple has now flourished in its true form. All the arrangements have been made here for devotees. Now, the devotees will get mesmerised by the lighting of the temple as the number of lighting experts were working on it. The lighting has been done keeping in mind its blue theme and heritage look. The walls are adorned with blue lights," said Suresh, lighting expert at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari said that the project has been built with Rs 399 crores.

"It has been built with Rs 399 crores and is not only taking forward the dignity of Kashi but also creating a possibility of the boom in the religious tourism of Varanasi. The tourism sector is expected to grow insignificantly," Tiwari said.

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The entire event will be aired live across the country.

Known to be Prime Minister`s dream project, this corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

