Kashmir: 9 terrorists killed in three encounters in last 24 hours

Srinagar: Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar on Friday (December 31) confirmed the killing of terrorists and said that their identity is being ascertained

“3 unidentified terrorists got killed in Pantha Chowk encounter. We have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition,” officer Kumar said adding that at least 4 security personnel were injured in the initial exchange of fire.

Earlier, an encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the outskirts of Srinagar’s Gomander area of Pantha Chowk.

“#Encounter has started at Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir police tweeted.

A police officer monitoring the operation said that a police party had gone to pick a suspect in the area as the team reached near the entrance of the house it came under fire by hiding terrorists from inside, however, the fire was retaliated but in the initial exchange of fire 4 security personnel received bullet injuries, among them three are Jammu and Kashmir police cops and one is CRPF soldier,

They were immediately shifted to the hospital for advance and is under treatment. Some have serious injuries.

This marks the third encounter in Kashmir in the last 24 hours. In two encounters that happened in south Kashmir, two districts security forces claimed to have killed 6 Jaish terrorists among them two were Pakistani and recovered a huge number of arms and ammunition.

This is the 87th encounter of the year 2021, and the security forces have managed to kill 171 terrorists till now.

