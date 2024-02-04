Kashmir Blanketed In Majestic Snowfall: Disruptions, Delight, And Tourism Revival

Kashmir, including Srinagar, experienced the major snowfall of the season, with forecasts indicating more to come. The snowfall began during midnight, covering the entire region with 5 to 6 inches of snow in the plains and accumulating 3 to 4 feet in higher reaches. The meteorological department reported 5-6 inches of snowfall in the plains and 8-12 inches in the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division. Srinagar recorded 6 inches of snow by morning, with Qazigund receiving 10 inches, Pahalgam 12 inches, Kupwara 21 inches, Kokernag 11 inches, and Gulmarg 20 inches.

Temperatures remained below freezing across the valley, with Srinagar recording -1.7°C, Qazigund at -2.2°C, Pahalgam at -3.5°C, Kokernag at -3.0°C, and Gulmarg at a low of -7.0°C. The forecast suggests the possibility of light to moderate snow continuing over many places until late afternoon on Sunday, with gradual improvement thereafter.

Heavy snowfall disrupted life across the Kashmir valley, halting both air and surface transport. All flights scheduled for today at Srinagar International Airport were canceled due to fresh snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

The director of Srinagar Airport confirmed the cancellations, citing bad weather as the reason. Additionally, seven trains were canceled in the Valley due to heavy snowfall.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was blocked due to a landslide in Ramban, leading to the closure of the road. The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police advised people to avoid the journey on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is cleared.

All other highways, including Mughal Road, Anantnag-Kishtwar Road, Srinagar-Leh Road, and Bandipora-Gurez Road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, are closed for traffic. Roads at the borders, especially in Kupwara district, are also closed for vehicular traffic, with efforts underway to restore traffic.

Avalanche warnings with a MEDIUM Danger Level have been issued for areas above 2400 meters above sea level in Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts. People in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

A special helpline number (112) has been created for emergency help, and a snow control room has been established in every district of Kashmir to provide timely assistance in emergency situations.

The heavy snowfall has revived tourism in Kashmir, attracting increased footfall from tourists. The picturesque landscape covered in a white blanket of snow has brought joy to both tourists and the tourism industry, which had faced setbacks in recent months due to a lack of significant snowfall.

Tourists are enjoying the snowfall at Gulmarg, Sonamarg resorts, and other tourist spots in Kashmir, providing a boost to winter tourism in the region. Authorities have rescheduled the 4th Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, which were initially canceled due to the unavailability of snow.