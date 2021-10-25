Kashmiri students attacked in Punjab engineering college after India’s loss to Pakistan at T20 WC

New Delhi: Some Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in an engineering college in Punjab’s Sangrur on Sunday (October 25) after India lost to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

A group of students reportedly from Uttar Pradesh went on a rampage, assaulting the Kashmiri students and damaging their hostel rooms.

A video of the incident that surfaced has gone viral on social media. The victims shared a video and images of their injuries and their ransacked rooms. They said the attack was carried out by students hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

A probe has been initiated by the authorities into the incident.

Live TV