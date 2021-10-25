हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmiri students

Kashmiri students attacked in Punjab engineering college after India’s loss to Pakistan at T20 WC

A group of students reportedly from Uttar Pradesh went on a rampage, assaulting the Kashmiri students and damaging their hostel rooms.

Kashmiri students attacked in Punjab engineering college after India’s loss to Pakistan at T20 WC
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Some Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in an engineering college in Punjab’s Sangrur on Sunday (October 25) after India lost to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

A group of students reportedly from Uttar Pradesh went on a rampage, assaulting the Kashmiri students and damaging their hostel rooms.

A video of the incident that surfaced has gone viral on social media. The victims shared a video and images of their injuries and their ransacked rooms. They said the attack was carried out by students hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

A probe has been initiated by the authorities into the incident.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kashmiri studentsPunjab collegeIndia vs Pakistanindia vs pakistan t20
Next
Story

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, says it will instil India's health sector with AatmaVishwas, AatmaNirbharta

Must Watch

PT20M35S

Pm Modi hits out at the opposition in UP