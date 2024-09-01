New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi is known for his stances on different issues often highlighting his party's contrasts with ally BJP, has resigned, the regional party said.

On Sunday, JD(U) released a statement stating that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as its national spokesperson.

As per PTI, the released statement informed that Tyagi's resignation comes due to "personal reasons".

Meanwhile, it is reported that the frequent comments of Tyagi on the central government's policies were seen as unhelpful to the BJP-JD(U) ties.

Whether it was the Uniform Civil Code, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill or even the government's position on the Palestine issue among other issues, the socialist leader's outspoken views did not sit well with many within his party and caused embarrassment to the BJP, sources said, PTI reported.