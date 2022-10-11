KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Web option entry ends today, result on October 13 at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude KCET 2022 option entry today, October 11. Eligible candidates can complete the KCET web option entry 2022 from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The last date for KCET option entry 2022 is October 13 (2 PM).

Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 were required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the “KCET option entry” link. Enter CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button. Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen. Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

The KCET Counselling 2022 results for round 1 will be available on kea.kar.nic.in on October 13, 2022 after 2 PM. Candidates must note that the web option entry step will be concluded on October 11, 2022 at 4 PM.