KCET 2022: Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test, KCET document verification schedule is released! KCET 2022 document verification will start on August 22, 2022. Document verification will take place in three sessions, and candidates will be required to present for the KCET Verification round based on their KCET scores. Candidates will be needed to provide the documents specified in the official announcement.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has published the KCET document verification schedule on its website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who passed the KCET 2022 will be permitted to participate in the document verification phase based on their KCET ranks, as specified in the timetable. The Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank-wise schedule can be found below. ALSO READ: CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link here

KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule

KCET 2022: List documents required for verification

KCET 2022 application form

KCET 2022 scorecard

10th, 12th mark sheet

Photographs

Seven years study certificate from 1st to 12th

Caste certificate (if required)

Candidates must have their study credentials confirmed by the BEO office attached to their school/college on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by presenting all of the original documents listed below. Other documents and their verification methods are listed on the official website.