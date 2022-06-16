KCET 2022 exam today - Check timings, exam day guidelines, other details here

Karnataka CET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is going to commence the KCET 2022 exam from today (June 16, 2022). The KCET 2022 is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 18 at 486 examination centres. Candidates who will be sitting in the examination must check dress code for KCET 2022, bell timings, exam timings, exam day guidelines and others details below. The exam authority will conduct the KCET exam in two sessions 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. Candidates must note that there will be 7 bells for each session for candidates.

The candidates are instructed to follow all the guidelines issued by the KEA and asked to carry any one of the photo identity cards along with the admission ticket.

KCET 2022: Documents to carry to exam centre

KCET admit card 2022

Valid photo ID proof

Category certificate (If applicable)

Photograph

Candidates are advised to follow all the KCET exam day guidelines and instructions as mentioned in the admit card of KCET 2022.

KCET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines:

- Applicants are advised to visit the KCET exam centre 2022 one day before the exam to avoid last minute rush.

- Candidates are advised not to carry any restricted item inside the examination hall like pager, mobile phones, calculator, watches and others. In case any restricted item found with any candidate, his/her candidature will be cancelled.

- It is mandatory to wear the face mask throughout the KCET 2022 exam.

- Candidates must fill the OMR sheet carefully as per the instructions given by the invigilator.

- Applicants will not be allowed to leave the KCET 2022 examination hall till the completion of the exam.

- Along with the KCET admit card 2022, applicants must carry one valid photo ID proof.

The KCET 2022 will begin with Biology subject on June 16 in the morning session and Mathematics in the afternoon. Followed by Physics and Chemistry on day two (June 17, 2022) and day three has the Kannada test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada candidates. It may be noted that as many as 2,16,525 candidates have registered for the test this year - around 15,000 more compared to the previous year.

The results of KCET 2022 are likely to be announced on July 17.