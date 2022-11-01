KCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 choice entry ends TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Here’s how to apply

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) choice entry today, November 1, 2022. Candidates can exercise their choices for round 1 till 11.59 pm. Candidates can fill out the KCET 2022 choice entry form by going to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET 2022 option entry process requires a CET number and captcha code. The KEA website stated," UGCET 2022 Choice entry portal is enabled. Students are advised to go through the information published about choices before exercising any choice. Candidates are also advised to note that seats of students who are unable to produce sufficient documents in support of reservations claimed shall be cancelled and put for allotment in the second round".

KCET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to fill choices

Go to the official website- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Then click on the KCET 2022 option entry link from the latest announcement section.

Enter the CET number and captcha code.

And click on submit.

Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button and also take a printout for your reference.

Candidates are advised not to leave the option entry portal without proper logout.

The deadline for candidates to report to the designated colleges is November 3, 2022, and they have until tomorrow, November 2, to pay their fees. On October 28, 2022, KEA published the results of the first round of counselling seat allocation for KCET 2022.