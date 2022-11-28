topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: Second extended round option entry begins at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to apply here

KCET Counselling 2022: The KCET counselling seat allotment result will be announced based on the students' choices, their performance in the KCET exam 2022, and the availability of seats in the institute, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET Counselling 2022: Second extended round option entry begins at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to apply here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the KCET 2022 options entry of second extended round at kea.kar.nic.in. To complete the KCET second extended round web option input process, candidates who took the KCET 2022 exam must log in using their CET number. Students can modify/add new and fresh/delete options from November 27 to 29, 2022, until 10 a.m. If students desire to change their selection in the second extended round of KCET 2022 seat allocation, they can take part in the second extended round of option entry. The authorities will make the seat allocation announcement based on the results of the KCET option entry 2022 second extended round.

KCET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events KCET second round dates
KCET 2022 second extended round seat matrix display November 26, 2022
Modification in KCET 2022 web options November 27 to 29, 2022
KCET second extended round option entry 2022 result November 29, 2022
Payment of fee and downloading of admission order November 29 to 30, 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the “KCET option entry” link.
  • Enter the CET number and security pin.
  • Click on the “Submit” button.
  • Create a password of your choice.
  • KCET options will be displayed on the screen.
  • Select preferred choices of college and courses.
  • Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference.

The KCET 2022 seat allotment result will be made available on the KEA's official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Students can access their KCET 2022 second extended round seat allotment results by entering their Karnataka CET number. The KCET counselling seat allotment result will be announced based on the students' choices, their performance in the KCET exam 2022, and the availability of seats in the institute. 

Live Tv

KCET Counselling 2022kcet second extended roundsecond kcet 2022KCET 2022second extended round kcet 2022second extended round kcetsecond round kcetkea kcetkcet 2nd round cut off

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data