KCET Counselling 2022: Second extended round option entry begins at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to apply here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the KCET 2022 options entry of second extended round at kea.kar.nic.in. To complete the KCET second extended round web option input process, candidates who took the KCET 2022 exam must log in using their CET number. Students can modify/add new and fresh/delete options from November 27 to 29, 2022, until 10 a.m. If students desire to change their selection in the second extended round of KCET 2022 seat allocation, they can take part in the second extended round of option entry. The authorities will make the seat allocation announcement based on the results of the KCET option entry 2022 second extended round.

KCET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events KCET second round dates KCET 2022 second extended round seat matrix display November 26, 2022 Modification in KCET 2022 web options November 27 to 29, 2022 KCET second extended round option entry 2022 result November 29, 2022 Payment of fee and downloading of admission order November 29 to 30, 2022

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the “KCET option entry” link.

Enter the CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen.

Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference.

The KCET 2022 seat allotment result will be made available on the KEA's official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Students can access their KCET 2022 second extended round seat allotment results by entering their Karnataka CET number. The KCET counselling seat allotment result will be announced based on the students' choices, their performance in the KCET exam 2022, and the availability of seats in the institute.