Kedarnath temple portals to be closed on Nov 16, Badrinath temple on Nov 19

KEDARNATH: Eleventh Jyotirlinga Lord Kedarnath temple portals will be closed on November 16 for the winter season whereas Lord Madamaheshwar temple will be closed on November 19. According to reports, Kedarnath temple portals will be closed at 8:30 in the morning.

Portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season, on November 19.

Portals of Lord Madmaheshwar will be closed on November 19. The temple dots will close at 7:30 am.

Lord Tungnath's portals will be closed at 11:30 am on November 4.

According to ANI, the decision was taken after an astrological calculation at 11:00 am on Sunday (October 25). The date for closing the temple portals is decided on the occasion of Dussehra every year.

