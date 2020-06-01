हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DGCA

Keep middle seats vacant or provide safety kit to passengers, DGCA to airlines

The airline regulator asked the airlines to provide a three-layered face mask, face shield and a wrap-around gown to those bring allotted the middle seat in an aeroplane. 

Keep middle seats vacant or provide safety kit to passengers, DGCA to airlines
Reuters photo

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday (June 1) directed airlines to try and keep the middle seats between two passengers vacant to the extent possible. The aviation regulator added that if in any case, an airline has to allot the middle seat due to high demand, then it must arrange additional protective equipment for flyers. 

The airline regulator asked the airlines to provide a three-layered face mask, face shield and a wrap-around gown to those being allotted the middle seat in an aeroplane. The DGCA, however, allowed members of same family to sit together.

The latest direction from the airline seems like an attempt to balance the interest of airlines while simultaneously protecting the health and safety of passenger taking flight journey.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months on account of coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International commercial passenger flights, however, continue to remain suspended in the country. 

