हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala board class 12 results 2020

Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE Class 12 result to be declared on July 15 at keralaresults.nic.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala is scheduled to announce Kerala +2 result 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). Sources claimed that the 

Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE Class 12 result to be declared on July 15 at keralaresults.nic.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala is scheduled to announce Kerala +2 result 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). Sources claimed that the 
Kerala Class 12 result will be announced at 2pm. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. 

How to check Kerala Board plus two result:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020, which took place between March 10 and 19. Notably, the remaining exams were postponed for a later date and due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The pending examination was later conducted by the board from May 27 to 30. 

Apart from the official website, students can also check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the Saphalam App or by using SMS service.Students can download the Saphalam App from Google Play Store.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.

Tags:
Kerala board class 12 results 2020Kerala board class 12 resultsKerala board class 12 result
Next
Story

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik marks on wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for West Bengal Class 10 board results 2020

  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M

'Peaceful resolution of India-China border row crucial for regional and global stability'