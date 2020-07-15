Kerala +2 Result 2020: DHSE Class 12 result to be declared on July 15 at keralaresults.nic.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala is scheduled to announce Kerala +2 result 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). Sources claimed that the

Kerala Class 12 result will be announced at 2pm. Once declared, the result will be available on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala Board plus two result:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Over 4.42 lakh students have appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2020, which took place between March 10 and 19. Notably, the remaining exams were postponed for a later date and due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The pending examination was later conducted by the board from May 27 to 30.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2020 on the Saphalam App or by using SMS service.Students can download the Saphalam App from Google Play Store.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.