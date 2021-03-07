Kerala Assembly Polls: KV Balakrishnan, Actors Devan, Radha join BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala People’s Party chief and actor Devan, along with actor Radha and former bureaucrat KV Balakrishnan joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (March 7).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Thiruvananthapuram today to participate in the valedictory function for BJP’s Kerala Vijay Yatra being held in the Shangumugham area. Kerala state BJP chief K Surendran and ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan were also present during the event.

Addressing the event, Surendran said only BJP can save Kerala.

"People here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of LDF and Congress. The reformers have dreamed of a Kerala which is not this Kerala," he said.

Explaining why he entered politics at this age, Sreedharan said that he has enough energy to work and wants to use it for the development of Kerala. "Many people ask me why I entered politics at this age. My answer is -- I worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work and I want to use it for the development of Kerala. That’s why I joined BJP," he said.

The ‘Metro Man’ recently joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in the state and has hinted at the possibility of becoming the Chief Minister of state if BJP comes to power. The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021.

A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for the SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates.

