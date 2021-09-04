हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala: BJP slams rival parties, says 'change in Kerala politics post-Taliban takeover'

Kerala BJP slammed the attitude of rival parties in the state ever since the Taliban took over control in Afghanistan.

Kerala: BJP slams rival parties, says &#039;change in Kerala politics post-Taliban takeover&#039;

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (September 4) slammed the attitude of rival parties in the state ever since the Taliban took over control in Afghanistan.

Kerala BJP President, K. Surendran said recent news reports over the 1921 Moplah (Malabar) rebellion being given importance is meant to give a clean chit to the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

"For some strange reason ever since the new developments in Afghanistan, both the Left and the Congress-led opposition are playing a new political game. The Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, M.B. Rajesh has said both Bhagat Singh and leader of the Malabar rebellion Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji are the same," a furious Surendran added.

Incidentally, it was in August that top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, Ram Madhav raked up the issue that the Union government is aware of the correct history of the Malabar rebellion and therefore, it will not give any space to such Talibani or separatist forces to create violence or divide people in the country, be it Kashmir or Kerala.

Both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress leadership went hammer and tongs at the BJP as the news surfaced that popular leaders of the Malabar rebellion such as Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji and Ali Musaliar along with 387 other leaders of the pre-independence movement, are set to be removed from the `Dictionary of Martyrs of India`s Freedom Struggle`, jointly published by the Ministry of Culture, Indian government, and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

The Kerala BJP President said even when there have been reports of increased activity by religious and fundamental forces in the state, both the police and the ruling LDF government were acting irresponsibly.

"Just look at the recent events when six youths from Jammu and Kashmir were arrested from Kerala for possession of guns without a license, the operation of an illegal telephone exchange at Kochi, and it was known only after the Telangana police took a person into custody. A similar illegal exchange was found to be operative in the gold smuggling business being carried out in the state which was being controlled from Pakistan and the Kerala police has no clue of what`s happening," Surendran added while slamming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his failure to act on these issues.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaKerala BJPAfghanistanTalibanCM Pinarayi VijayanK SurendranRSSRam MadhavIslamAfghanistan crisis
Next
Story

Heart Touching Short Film | #Teachers | Original | Inspirational – (Goes Viral) – Must Watch

Must Watch

PT8M28S

Bollywood Breaking: After Sidharth Shukla's death Shehnaz gill is heartbroken