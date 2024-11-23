LIVE| Kerala Assembly By-Election Results 2024: Counting On 2 Seats To Begin At 8 AM

8:12 AM: Kerala Bypoll Results LIVE -- By-elections were held on 2 seats

8:11 AM: Kerala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE -- Counting Of Votes Begins On 2 Seat

Kerala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE: The counting of votes in the Assembly bypolls in Kerala is set to take place today. The bypolls were held in two assembly constituencies: Chelakkara and Palakkad.

Voting for the Chelakkara assembly seat in the Thrissur district of the state took place on Wednesday. The seat witnessed people turning up early at the 177 polling stations in the constituency.

There are six candidates in the fray for the assembly seat, where a bypoll was necessitated after LDF's K Radhakrishnan, who won from there in 2021, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur constituency by defeating UDF's Ramya Haridas, who had won from there in 2019.

Haridas is contesting from the Chelakkara assembly seat and is pitted against LDF's U R Pradeep and NDA's K Balakrishnan.

Besides Kerala, bypolls were also held in 14 other states. Bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab, Bihar, and Karnataka, went for bypolls.