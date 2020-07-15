Kerala DHSE +2 results 2020 live updates: Results to be declared soon; check keralaresults.nic.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will release the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). The Kerala board plus two results will be announced by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM, according to reports.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in.

Follow all updates on DHSE Kerala +2 HSE, VHSE Result 2020 result here:

# Here's how to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams in 2020.

#Students also have the option to get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

#Students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

#Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

# Know how to get result via 'Saphalam' app

Step 1: Open PlayStore on your device

Step 2: Type Saphalam, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll number and code

Step 5: The result will be available

Step 6: Take screenshot for further reference

# Kerala has one of the highest pass percentages among state boards, the competition within the state is neck and neck. For the top perfroming district post in Kerala results, there is a fight between Wayanad and Kannur.