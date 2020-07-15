Kerala DHSE +2 results 2020 to results to be out soon, here's how to check online at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). According to reports, the Kerala Board Plus Two results will be announced by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Students also have the option to check their result via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

Students can also check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams in 2020.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.