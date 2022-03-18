हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mudslide

Kerala: Four labourers die, 2 injured as under-construction building collapses in Ernakulam

The incident occurred at the construction site of an electronic city at Kalamassery in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Friday afternoon.

Kerala: Four labourers die, 2 injured as under-construction building collapses in Ernakulam
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Kochi: Four migrant labourers were killed on Friday when an under-construction building collapsed at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. The deceased were identified as Bengal natives.

Ernakulam district collector, Jafar Malik, IAS, confirmed the deaths of four labourers. A total of seven people were trapped under the debris. Two of them were saved and admitted to Ernakulam Medical College which is near the construction site.

A similar operation is going on for the remaining one person. The incident occurred at the construction site of an electronic city at Kalamassery on Friday afternoon."We are confirmed that four people died and two were safely admitted in the medical college.

One more person is still under the debris. We are searching for him. All people are migrant labourers. We are arranging facilities to send the dead bodies to their native place," said Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, IAS."We will also enquire whether the construction had taken place with all security measures or not. I have ordered ADM to enquire into the incident and submit the report within 5 days," he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MudslideKeralaKalamasseryErnakulamWest Bengallabourers
Next
Story

Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar Abdullah find untrue, asks BJP

Must Watch

PT14M23S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : EXCLUSIVE Reporting of Zee News from War Zone, see the latest situation in Kyiv