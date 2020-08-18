Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi court reserves order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea

KOCHI: A Kochi court on Tuesday (August 18) reserved its order on a plea filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused seeking bail in connection with a case related to the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court reserved its order and is slated to announce its judgment on the matter on August 21.

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case — Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair — were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

On August 10, a special NIA court and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court had dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh on the basis of the evidence and case diary.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) got the custody of three people, including Swapna, in connection with the case on August 5. The agency got their custody from a special NIA court in Thiruvananthapuram, officials said.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.