NewsIndia
SWAPNA SURESH

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh accuses CPI-M MLA KT Jaleel of 'anti-national activities', says 'CM is very tense'

Kerala gold smuggling case: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs seized 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5, 2020, at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Swapna Suresh is the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case
  • She said that she has handed over the evidence of the anti-national activities committed by CPI-M MLA KT Jaleel to her lawyer
  • Swapna said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is afraid of the case. The system is being manipulated, now she has faith in the ED

Trending Photos

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh accuses CPI-M MLA KT Jaleel of 'anti-national activities', says 'CM is very tense'

Kochi (Kerala): Swapna Suresh, who is the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, said that she has handed over the evidence of the anti-national activities committed by CPI-M MLA and former minister KT Jaleel while serving as a Minister, to her lawyer. These documents will be filed in court today (Thursday) along with the affidavit, she said while talking to the media. 

Swapna said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is afraid of the case. The system is being manipulated, now she has faith in the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "I have complete trust in ED because ED will do its work properly. The CM is very tense. He is scared. He used a system to manipulate by using the system. The crime branch wants to know about the evidence that I have submitted," she said.

Earlier, Suresh alleged that the Chief Minister is "harassing" her because she is trying to bring the truth out. While talking to media persons, Suresh said, "Kerala CM, who is supposed to protect the public has put me to starvation now. He`s harassing me because I am trying to bring the truth out. He can`t just do things for his daughter. He has to consider all of us as daughters."

Also read: Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh accuses Kerala CM of 'harassing' her

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also read: Kerala CM sought help from Sharjah ruler for daughter's IT biz, alleges Swapna Suresh

M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Swapna SureshKerala gold smuggling caseChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayananti-national activities

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?