Kerala Govt Forms SIT To Investigate Allegations Of Harassment In Malayalam Film Industry

The Kerala government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. This move follows a series of revelations from female actors and industry professionals, brought to light by the Justice Hema Committee report. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after consulting with senior police officials, announced the formation of the SIT. The team will be spearheaded by Inspector General of Police (IGP) G Sparjan Kumar, with oversight provided by Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh. The SIT will also include senior women police officers to ensure a thorough and sensitive investigation.

Justice Hema Committee Report Sparks Outrage

The Justice Hema Committee report, which was released on August 19, has revealed systemic issues within the Malayalam film industry, particularly concerning the mistreatment of women. The report has caused significant political upheaval in Kerala, with opposition leaders calling for the resignation of the state’s Culture Minister. The report’s findings, which include multiple allegations of sexual harassment, have intensified calls for accountability and reform within the industry.



The fallout from the report has led to serious allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. Actress Revathy Sampath has accused renowned actor Siddique, who holds a key position as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct. Sampath detailed her experience, which she claimed began when she was still a teenager. Her allegations have sparked widespread discussion and concern on social media.