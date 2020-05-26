Kerala HC dismisses plea challenging state's decision to hold SSLC, plus two exams from May 26

Kerala High Court on Monday (May 25) dismissed a plea challenging the state government's decision to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Plus Two examinations from Tuesday (May 26) despite the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

While dismissing the petition, a division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar said that the concerned authorities should take all necessary activities during the lockdown to hold exams.

"It is not a complete shutdown, the state government informed the court that they are conducting the exams with the necessary precautions," the court said.

The petition was filed by PS Anil, a native of Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

On May 20, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Kerala SSLC, plus two exams will be conducted as per earlier schedule.

Addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan clarified that the dates would remain unchanged and the exams would be conducted as per the schedule. He had also said that the remaining SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be held in Kerala from May 26-30, 2020.

"There were some issues in conducting exams as there was a delay in getting the Central government's approval. Now we have got it," CM Vijayan had. So there would not be any change in the exam dates now.

“We will arrange all precautions and transport facilities for students to attend the exams. All students will get the opportunity to write exams. Neither students nor parents need to worry. Students will be allowed to enter exam halls after using sanitisers and wearing masks. Seating arrangements will be done keeping social distancing," he added.