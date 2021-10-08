Kerala issues guidelines for Sabarimala devotees, check full list here

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Thursday (October 7) issued certain guidelines for devotees visiting Lord Ayyappa hill shrine in Sabarimala during Mandala-Makaravilakku in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pilgrimage season commences from November 16, around 25,000 devotees would be permitted entry daily, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed. In case of any changes in the number of devotees allowed to visit Sabarimala, a call will be taken later, he added.

Check the other guidelines here:

1. The virtual queue system will continue.

2. Pilgrims below the age of 10 and above 65 will be allowed entry.

3. Only those who have taken both vaccine doses or have a negative RTPCR report would be permitted to enter the shrine.

4. Devotees would not be allowed to stay at the Sannidhanam after Lord Ayyappa’s darshan.

5. Devaswom Board has been directed to make arrangements to give 'Neyyabhishekam' (the anointed ghee) to all.

6. Like last year, pilgrims will not be allowed on the forest path via Erumeli or on the traditional route to Sannidhanam via Pulmedu.

7. Vehicles would only be allowed up to Nilackal and from there KSRTC buses should be used to reach Pampa river where permission for bathing has been granted.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by the state ministers of Devasom, Transport, Forest, Health and Water resources as well as the State Police Chief wherein the entry situation before the pilgrimage season was reviewed.

The state government also decided to hike the salaries of the cleaning staff and install smoke detectors in buildings as fire safety measures. The devotees who are COVID-19 negative, but suffer from comorbidities should come for the pilgrimage only after a health check-up, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 12,288 new COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the caseload to 47,63,722 and fatalities to 25,952, the official press release said.

(With PTI inputs)

