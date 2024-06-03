Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754616
NewsIndia
KERALA LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Kerala  Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more Kerala

Kerela Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 Parliamentary constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, went to the polls in two phases starting from April 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Bihar Lok Sabha election results 2024 and list of winning and losing candidates on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Bihar along with other states.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Kerala

"

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 K.C. Venugopal Alappuzha Kerala INC TBD TBD
2 Smt. Shobha Surendran Alappuzha Kerala BJP TBD TBD
3 AM Ariff Alappuzha Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
4 K Radhakrishnan Alathur Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
5 Ms. Ramya Haridas Alathur Kerala INC TBD TBD
6 T N Sarasu Alathur Kerala BJP TBD TBD
7 Adoor Prakash Attingal Kerala INC TBD TBD
8 V. Muraleedharan Attingal Kerala BJP TBD TBD
9 V Joy Attingal Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
10 Prof. C Raveendranath Chalakudy Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
11 K A Unnikrishnan Chalakudy Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
12 Benny Behanan Chalakudy Kerala INC TBD TBD
13 KJ Shine Ernakulam Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
14 Dr. K S Radhakrishnan Ernakulam Kerala BJP TBD TBD
15 Hibi Eden Ernakulam Kerala INC TBD TBD
16 Joyce George Idukki Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
17 Sangeetha Viswanath Idukki Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
18 Dean Kuriakose Idukki Kerala INC TBD TBD
19 C. Raghunath Kannur Kerala BJP TBD TBD
20 K. Sudhakaran Kannur Kerala INC TBD TBD
21 MV Jayarajan Kannur Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
22 MV Balakrishnan Kasaragod Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
23 Smt. M.L. Ashwini Kasaragod Kerala BJP TBD TBD
24 Rajmohan Unnithan Kasaragod Kerala INC TBD TBD
25 N K Premachandran Kollam Kerala RSP TBD TBD
26 G Krishnakumar Kollam Kerala BJP TBD TBD
27 M Mukesh Kollam Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
28 Thushar Vellappalli Kottayam Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
29 Adv K Francis George Kottayam Kerala KEC TBD TBD
30 Thomas Chazhikadan Kottayam Kerala KEC(M) TBD TBD
31 Elamaram Kareem Kozhikode Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
32 M.K. Raghavan Kozhikode Kerala INC TBD TBD
33 M.T. Ramesh Kozhikode Kerala BJP TBD TBD
34 VA Vaseef Malappuram Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
35 ET Mohammad Bashir Malappuram Kerala IUML TBD TBD
36 Dr. Abdul Salam Malappuram Kerala BJP TBD TBD
37 Kodikunnil Suresh Mavelikara Kerala INC TBD TBD
38 Baiju Kalashala Mavelikara Kerala BDJS TBD TBD
39 CA Arun Kumar Mavelikara Kerala CPI TBD TBD
40 A Vijayaraghavan Palakkad Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
41 V.K. Sreekandan Palakkad Kerala INC TBD TBD
42 C. Krishnakumar Palakkad Kerala BJP TBD TBD
43 Dr. TM Thomas Isaac Pathanamthitta Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
44 Anto Antony Pathanamthitta Kerala INC TBD TBD
45 Anil K Antony Pathanamthitta Kerala BJP TBD TBD
46 KS Hamsa Ponnani Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
47 Dr. MP Abdurasmad Samdani Ponnani Kerala IUML TBD TBD
48 Smt. Niveditha Subramanian Ponnani Kerala BJP TBD TBD
49 Dr. Shashi Tharoor Thiruvananthapuram Kerala INC TBD TBD
50 Rajeev Chandrasekhar Thiruvananthapuram Kerala BJP TBD TBD
51 Pannyan Raveendran Thiruvananthapuram Kerala CPI TBD TBD
52 K. Muraleedharan Thrissur Kerala INC TBD TBD
53 Suresh Gopi Thrissur Kerala BJP TBD TBD
54 VS Sunil Kumar Thrissur Kerala CPI TBD TBD
55 Shafi Parambil Vadakara Kerala INC TBD TBD
56 Praful Krishna Vadakara Kerala BJP TBD TBD
57 KK Shailaja Vadakara Kerala CPIM TBD TBD
58 Annie Raja Wayanad Kerala CPI TBD TBD
59 Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Kerala INC TBD TBD
60 K Surendran Wayanad Kerala BJP TBD TBD

"

Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, KSP and Kerala Congress joined hands for United Democratic Front and  meanwhile the BJP and BDJS for National Democratic Alliance. The exit polls predict that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would win 16-18 seats, and the state-ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front would emerge victorious in two to four seats,

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?