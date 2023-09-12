Kerala Lottery Result 12-09-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-380 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 12-09-2023: The Kerala lottery department announced the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-380" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 12, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-380" is out now. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Check below for the complete winners list.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-380 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SP 924418 (KANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: ​SP 734210 (ATTINGAL)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​0207 0446 0622 1351 1464 1967 2536 3104 3796 3837 3866 4613 4663 5876 6023 6225 6256 8364

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​SN 924418 SO 924418 SR 924418 SS 924418 ST 924418 SU 924418 SV 924418 SW 924418 SX 924418 SY 924418 SZ 924418

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​2068 3283 3343 3614 3978 4159 6262 7711 7986 9811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: ​0025 0223 0554 0912 1018 2691 3233 3382 3791 4267 4416 4615 4954 6003 6199 6500 8066 8592 9649 9910

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​0325 0433 0933 1179 1221 1249 1269 1625 1866 1936 2173 2199 2362 2553 2835 2858 3066 3517 3617 3642 3748 3998 4012 4121 4353 4515 4839 4865 4869 5025 5158 5355 5475 5847 6098 6345 6411 6575 6836 7760 7806 7813 8020 8083 8120 8442 8501 8843 8965 9087 9438 9777

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: ​0054 0068 0079 0327 0708 1663 1765 2495 2595 2778 2816 2948 3280 3645 3763 3996 4638 4699 4998 5070 5101 5757 5766 5984 6036 6126 6502 6562 6672 6961 6990 7045 7094 7183 7262 8065 8210 8307 8445 8957 9101 9271 9460 9735 9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-380 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000