Kerala Lottery Result 12-09-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-380 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 12-09-2023: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-380 Lottery lucky draw results for Tuesday, September 12, 2023 is RELEASED. Scroll down for the complete list of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-380 lucky draw winners. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 12-09-2023: The Kerala lottery department announced the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-380" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 12, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-380" is out now. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Check below for the complete winners list. 

Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday STHREE SAKTHI SS-380 


FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-380 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SP 924418 (KANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SP 734210 (ATTINGAL)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0207  0446  0622  1351  1464  1967  2536  3104  3796  3837  3866  4613  4663  5876  6023  6225  6256  8364

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 924418 SO 924418 SR 924418 SS 924418 ST 924418 SU 924418 SV 924418 SW 924418 SX 924418 SY 924418 SZ 924418

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2068  3283  3343  3614  3978  4159  6262  7711  7986  9811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0025  0223  0554  0912  1018  2691  3233  3382  3791  4267  4416  4615  4954  6003  6199  6500  8066  8592  9649  9910

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​0325  0433  0933  1179  1221  1249  1269  1625  1866  1936  2173  2199  2362  2553  2835  2858  3066  3517  3617  3642  3748  3998  4012  4121  4353  4515  4839  4865  4869  5025  5158  5355  5475  5847  6098  6345  6411  6575  6836  7760  7806  7813  8020  8083  8120  8442  8501  8843  8965  9087  9438  9777

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0054  0068  0079  0327  0708  1663  1765  2495  2595  2778  2816  2948  3280  3645  3763  3996  4638  4699  4998  5070  5101  5757  5766  5984  6036  6126  6502  6562  6672  6961  6990  7045  7094  7183  7262  8065  8210  8307  8445  8957  9101  9271  9460  9735  9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-380 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

