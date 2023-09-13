Kerala Lottery Result 13-09-2023: Fifty Fifty FF-65 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result OUT- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 13-09-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-65" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 13, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-65" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore. Scroll down for the complete winners list.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-65 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FL 272581 (PATTAMBI)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FK 702262 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0145 0304 0407 0690 0802 0890 1296 1329 3879 4618 4786 4860 5225 5920 6137 7024 7091 7608 7909 8338 9256 9383 9949

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: FA 272581 FB 272581 FC 272581 FD 272581 FE 272581 FF 272581 FG 272581 FH 272581 FJ 272581 FK 272581 FM 272581

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0518 1315 1318 1695 2384 2476 2519 3254 4670 6146 7449 9761

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0057 0366 0962 1598 1664 1690 2226 2342 2898 2924 2945 3194 3224 4126 4190 5048 5123 5492 6024 6441 8603 8925 9150 9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106 0139 0280 0397 0545 0616 0708 0838 0866 1166 1306 1434 1435 1653 1693 1814 1916 2026 2124 2172 2213 2352 2399 2525 2630 2887 3149 3448 3549 3602 3665 3672 3680 3695 3873 3898 3997 4255 4316 4393 4599 4801 4806 5039 5297 5440 5444 5486 5511 5515 5575 5763 5848 6082 6133 6233 6310 6391 6398 6752 6938 6993 7146 7280 7299 7469 7539 7804 7938 7999 8151 8618 8654 8669 8981 9024 9121 9266 9272 9296 9422 9548 9577 9586 9652 9700 9709 9752 9836 9892 9900 9906 9908 9966 9973 9992

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9954 0528 1029 9063 3513 0170 6965 4512 3159 9756 7608 2329 8019 7451 8907 9444 6754 3661 0668 3785 7671 4970 3719 0029 1574 2959 3050 4474 9453 5561 5322 3489 9626 7453 4878 3240 0263 2717 7073 1007 4753 8670 7365 4485 1378 9604 6131 2412 8293 8841 6617 6734 7027 4493 7264 6084 9110 5699 5489 2256 3425 9886 4500 6635 1094 9714 8199 7194 9508 8957 7474 2149 5194 5616 0622 7537 3392 9573 0393 9538 1526 3930 3993 9862 5450 9057 2375 8534 8419 0967 7050 9990 6061 8566 9374 6229 9550 2078 2295 2287 3603 8669 6024 3859

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-65 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000