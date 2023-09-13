trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661894
NewsIndia
KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala Lottery Result 13-09-2023: Fifty Fifty FF-65 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result OUT- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 13-09-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY" Lottery. Every Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala"FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. Scroll down for the complete list of FIFTY FIFTY FF-65 winners.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Lottery Result 13-09-2023: Fifty Fifty FF-65 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result OUT- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List Here Kerala State Lottery Result 2023

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 13-09-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-65" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 13, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-65" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore. Scroll down for the complete winners list. 

Check Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-380 TUESDAY Live And Latest Updates


FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-65 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FL 272581 (PATTAMBI)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FK 702262 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0145  0304  0407  0690  0802  0890  1296  1329  3879  4618  4786  4860  5225  5920  6137  7024  7091  7608  7909  8338  9256  9383  9949

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: FA 272581 FB 272581 FC 272581 FD 272581 FE 272581 FF 272581 FG 272581 FH 272581 FJ 272581 FK 272581 FM 272581

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0518  1315  1318  1695  2384  2476  2519  3254  4670  6146  7449  9761

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0057  0366  0962  1598  1664  1690  2226  2342  2898  2924  2945  3194  3224  4126  4190  5048  5123  5492  6024  6441  8603  8925  9150  9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106  0139  0280  0397  0545  0616  0708  0838  0866  1166  1306  1434  1435  1653  1693  1814  1916  2026  2124  2172  2213  2352  2399  2525  2630  2887  3149  3448  3549  3602  3665  3672  3680  3695  3873  3898  3997  4255  4316  4393  4599  4801  4806  5039  5297  5440  5444  5486  5511  5515  5575  5763  5848  6082  6133  6233  6310  6391  6398  6752  6938  6993  7146  7280  7299  7469  7539  7804  7938  7999  8151  8618  8654  8669  8981  9024  9121  9266  9272  9296  9422  9548  9577  9586  9652  9700  9709  9752  9836  9892  9900  9906  9908  9966  9973  9992

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9954  0528  1029  9063  3513  0170  6965  4512  3159  9756  7608  2329  8019  7451  8907  9444  6754  3661  0668  3785  7671  4970  3719  0029  1574  2959  3050  4474  9453  5561  5322  3489  9626  7453  4878  3240  0263  2717  7073  1007  4753  8670  7365  4485  1378  9604  6131  2412  8293  8841  6617  6734  7027  4493  7264  6084  9110  5699  5489  2256  3425  9886  4500  6635  1094  9714  8199  7194  9508  8957  7474  2149  5194  5616  0622  7537  3392  9573  0393  9538  1526  3930  3993  9862  5450  9057  2375  8534  8419  0967  7050  9990  6061  8566  9374  6229  9550  2078  2295  2287  3603  8669  6024  3859

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-65 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train