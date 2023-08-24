Kerala Lottery Result 24-08-2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-484 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Complete Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 24.08.2023: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-484" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 24, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-484" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-484 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PF 188354

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PJ 564918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​PA 587189 PB 201891 PC 514480 PD 932474 PE 524865 PF 709561 PG 946174 PH 125904 PJ 145397 PK 662767 PL 882527 PM 804518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​PA 188354 PB 188354 PC 188354 PD 188354 PE 188354 PG 188354 PH 188354 PJ 188354 PK 188354 PL 188354 PM 188354

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0089 0745 1792 2629 2739 3032 3052 3398 5392 6270 6951 7082 7112 7168 7876 7887 8006 9302

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0013 0243 0776 1681 2189 2597 3424 3462 3766 4153 4571 4665 5070 5347 5655 5859 5909 5980 6223 6296 6879 6916 7259 7430 7496 7959 8334 8550 8826 8937 9030 9123 9363 9388

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0074 0169 0321 0388 0500 0515 0541 0848 1217 1278 1334 1392 1418 1549 1588 1599 1762 1914 2091 2844 3124 3441 3479 3519 3523 3585 3732 4029 4030 4053 4404 4466 4522 4728 4734 4796 4860 4935 5105 5158 5262 5330 5335 5417 5514 5628 5708 5788 5990 6033 6657 6698 6728 6905 6909 6956 7030 7184 7235 7325 7341 7553 7796 8174 8178 8570 8982 9091 9156 9324 9347 9422 9427 9494 9536 9541 9567 9918 9960 9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

