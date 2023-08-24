trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653063
Kerala Lottery Result 24-08-2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-484 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 24-08-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" Lottery. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted, scroll down to check the winners list. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 24.08.2023: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-484" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 24, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-484" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result For Karunya Plus KN-484 (24 August 2023) Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-484 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PF 188354

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PJ 564918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: PA 587189 PB 201891 PC 514480 PD 932474 PE 524865 PF 709561 PG 946174 PH 125904 PJ 145397 PK 662767 PL 882527 PM 804518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 188354 PB 188354 PC 188354 PD 188354 PE 188354 PG 188354 PH 188354 PJ 188354 PK 188354 PL 188354 PM 188354

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0089  0745  1792  2629  2739  3032  3052  3398  5392  6270  6951  7082  7112  7168  7876  7887  8006  9302

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0013  0243  0776  1681  2189  2597  3424  3462  3766  4153  4571  4665  5070  5347  5655  5859  5909  5980  6223  6296  6879  6916  7259  7430  7496  7959  8334  8550  8826  8937  9030  9123  9363  9388

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0074  0169  0321  0388  0500  0515  0541  0848  1217  1278  1334  1392  1418  1549  1588  1599  1762  1914  2091  2844  3124  3441  3479  3519  3523  3585  3732  4029  4030  4053  4404  4466  4522  4728  4734  4796  4860  4935  5105  5158  5262  5330  5335  5417  5514  5628  5708  5788  5990  6033  6657  6698  6728  6905  6909  6956  7030  7184  7235  7325  7341  7553  7796  8174  8178  8570  8982  9091  9156  9324  9347  9422  9427  9494  9536  9541  9567  9918  9960  9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-484 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

