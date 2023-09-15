trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662712
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 15-09-2023: Nirmal NR-346 Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 15-09-2023: Kerala Lottery "Nirmal NR-346' lucky draw" result is declared.  Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Nirmal NR-346' lucky draw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 15-09-2023: Nirmal NR-346 Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Complete Winners List Here Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 15-09-2023 Live: Kerala lottery department has announced the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-346" result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 15, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-346" is out now. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Kerala State Lottery Sambad Winners will get the First Prize of Rs. 70,00,000. Check below the complete winners list of NIRMAL NR-346 lucky draw. 

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-346 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-346 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

