हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala man hits the jackpot, wins Rs 12-crore lottery!

Sadanandan, a resident of Kudayampadi in Kottayam, bought the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket of Kerala government on January 16. Within few hours, he got to know he has won the prize money!

Kerala man hits the jackpot, wins Rs 12-crore lottery!
Lottery winner Sadanandan with his family (Pic: ANI)

Kochi: The New Year seems to have brought oodles of good luck to Sadanandan, a resident of Kudayampadi in Kottayam, who won a whopping Rs 12 crore in lottery! "I will take care of the future of my children with the prize money," Sadanandan, the lottery winner, said on Monday (January 17).

A painter by profession, Sadanandan bought the Kerala government's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket on Sunday morning. And in few hours, on the very afternoon, he got to know that he won the lottery. According to news reports, Sadanandan has been buying lottery tickets for many years but it was only this time that he managed to hit the jackpot, and how!

Sadanandan reportedly bought his lottery ticket from a local agent Selvan and he bought the ticket because he was looking for change for his Rs 500 note. “I was on my way to a meat stall nearby and was looking to get change for the currency note. As the results were announced by the afternoon, I could not believe my luck,” Sadanandan was quoted by The Hindu.

Now, with this money, Sadanandan hopes to change the course of his life. As per news reports, he wants to clear his family's debts and build a better house. His two sons, Saneesh and Sanjay, and his wife Rajamma are naturally overjoyed at the win. The ticket XG218582 seems to have bought good fortune for Sadanandan and his family!

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Keralalottery winnerRs 12 croreChristmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket
Next
Story

AAP to announce CM face for Punjab Assembly polls today, will Bhagwant Mann be the choice of people?

Must Watch

PT49M5S

Zee Opinion Poll: Whom does the public want to make CM in Kumaon division?