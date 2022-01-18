Kerala man hits the jackpot, wins Rs 12-crore lottery!

Kochi: The New Year seems to have brought oodles of good luck to Sadanandan, a resident of Kudayampadi in Kottayam, who won a whopping Rs 12 crore in lottery! "I will take care of the future of my children with the prize money," Sadanandan, the lottery winner, said on Monday (January 17).

A painter by profession, Sadanandan bought the Kerala government's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket on Sunday morning. And in few hours, on the very afternoon, he got to know that he won the lottery. According to news reports, Sadanandan has been buying lottery tickets for many years but it was only this time that he managed to hit the jackpot, and how!

Sadanandan reportedly bought his lottery ticket from a local agent Selvan and he bought the ticket because he was looking for change for his Rs 500 note. “I was on my way to a meat stall nearby and was looking to get change for the currency note. As the results were announced by the afternoon, I could not believe my luck,” Sadanandan was quoted by The Hindu.

Now, with this money, Sadanandan hopes to change the course of his life. As per news reports, he wants to clear his family's debts and build a better house. His two sons, Saneesh and Sanjay, and his wife Rajamma are naturally overjoyed at the win. The ticket XG218582 seems to have bought good fortune for Sadanandan and his family!

