Kerala Samastha exam

Kerala Samastha exam results declared for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12, Direct Link, Steps to check Scorecard

The results are available on the official website of SKSVB at samastha.in. Students can use their registration numbers to check their scorecard.

Kerala Samastha exam results declared for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12, Direct Link, Steps to check Scorecard
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the results of Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 public exams that were held on April 3 and 4.

The results are available on the official website of SKSVB at samastha.in. Students can use their registration numbers to check their scorecard.

Direct Link to check Kerala Samastha exam results 2021:

Click here to go to the results page directly.

Steps to check Kerala Samastha exam results 2021:

Step 1: Go tothe official website at samastha.in

Step 2: Click on “Exam Result” under the “Exams & Results” section

Step 3: Click on the link “English Medium Public Examination -2021 January to March” available on the page or “General Examination 2021 April”

Step 4: Select your Class from the menu and enter your Registration Number

Step 5: Click on Submit button

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

