Kerala SSLC Result

Kerala SSLC exam result 2022 to be declared tomorrow - Here’s how to check at results.kerala.nic.in

Students will be able to check their Kerala SSLC Results and DHSE +2 Results on the official website – keralaresults.nic.in, once they are declared. 

Representational image

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is all set to declare the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 on Friday (June 10, 2022). DHSE will announce class 10 board exam results on the official website of Kerala board, Once released, the students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations will be able to check their results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. 

According to the announcement made by the Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of +2 by June 20. 

It may be noted that DHSE Kerala SSLC examination was held between March 31 to April 29, 2022 from 9:45 am to 12:30 am.

As per the reports, last year, a total of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 per cent where a total of 1,21,318 students secured  A+ in all the subjects. 

