Kerala SSLC Result 2022: DHSE Class 10th results to be declared TODAY at keralaresults.nic.in, here's how to check your scorecard

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that the class 10 results would be released on June 15, at press conference.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
  • Students can view their result on official website at keralaresults.nic.in
  • Kerala government did not cancel or postpone the class 10 board exam last year
  • Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examinations in offline mode

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: DHSE Class 10th results to be declared TODAY at keralaresults.nic.in, here's how to check your scorecard

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results today, June 15, 2022. Students who appeared for the class 10 board exams will be able to view their results on the results of the official websites- kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated that the class 10 results would be released on June 15. Earlier, the SSLC Result Kerala was scheduled to be declared on June 10. The result is expected to be announced at nearly 3 PM on June 15. According to the Kerala Board's official data, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates took the Kerala SSLC Examination. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examinations in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download your marksheet

Once released, students can download their results on the following websites-

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

Students can follow the following steps to check their Kerala SSLC result once it is released-

Step 1: Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: Entre login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the DHSE Kerala successfully conducted the SSLC examination between March 31 to April 29, 2022 in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. Last year, the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declared the Kerala SSLC result on July 14. Further, the pass percentage for the SSLC Kerala exam stood at 99.47 percent.

