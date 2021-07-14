हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Kerala to continue with weekend lockdown on July 17 and 18, check guidelines here

In category 'A' (TPR rate up to 5 per cent), all types of shops and business establishments will remain open on all days except during weekend lockdown.

Kerala to continue with weekend lockdown on July 17 and 18, check guidelines here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Kerala government has decided to continue with the complete weekend lockdown on Saturday (July 17) and Sunday (July 18) in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. The restrictions will come into effect from July 15 at 12 am.

The relaxations and restrictions based on the categorisation of local bodies on the basis of Test Positivity Rate (TPR) will continue

In 'B' category with TPR rate up to 10 per cent, the shops which sell essential items will remain open on all days, while other non-essential item shops would function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday till 8 pm. 

In 'C' category with TPR rate up to 15 per cent,  the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open on all days while other shops are allowed to open only on Friday.

In 'D' category (TPR rate above 15 per cent), only shops which sell essential provisions are allowed to open.

Shops in category 'A', 'B' and 'C' LSGIs can function till 8 pm and banks can stay open for public for five days in a week. July 17 will be a holiday for banks and other financial institutions. 

On Tuesday (July 13), Kerala logged 14,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the death toll to 14,810. The state has currently 196 local self government bodies, where the TPR is over 15 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

