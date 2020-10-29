Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat CM and senior BJP leader, dies at 93

New Delhi: Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Keshubhai Patel died on Thursday. He breathed his last at Sterling hospital in Ahmedabad.

Keshubhai was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 1998–2001, from 1998 to 2001. He had been nominated as a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.

He was a member of the BJP since the 1980s.

Keshubhai subsequently left the BJP in 2012 and formed the Gujarat Parivartan Party. In 2012, he was elected from Visavadar assembly seat but had to resign in 2014 due to ill health.

