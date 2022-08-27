Khadi is an inspiration for Atmanirbhar movement: PM Modi in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an ambassador of Khadi and Swadeshi products, on Saturday underscored the importance of Khadi making and called it a symbol of India’s self-respect. Adding that Khadi will have become the inspiration for his government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat movement, Modi said that Khadi which was once a symbol of self-respect is not respected enough in India. The prime minister made the remarks while speaking during 'Khadi Utsav' (Khadi festival) on Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat, organized by the Union government as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Modi also spun the charkha during the event.

“History has seen that a thread of khadi became a source of inspiration for the freedom struggle and broke the chains of slavery. In the same way, a thread of Khadi can be a source of inspiration to fulfil the pledge of making India a developed nation, to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Modi said during the Khadi Utsav.

“Mahatma Gandhi turned Khadi into a symbol of the country's self-respect during the freedom struggle adding that the same Khadi was treated as an inferior product after Independence. Because of this, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi were destroyed and it affected our weavers, Modi added.

A new record was created on Saturday during the 75th anniversary of India's Independence as 7,500 women spun `charkha' (spinning wheel) together at the event, the prime minister noted, adding that it was a great way to honour the freedom fighters

PM Modi inaugurated Atal Bridge

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today made an impromptu visit to the Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad after inaugurating it. He said Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati river but is also unprecedented in design and innovation.

(With agency inputs)