RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav recently said that 'Khela Baaki Hai' (The game is not over yet) after Nitish Kumar left Mahagathbandhan and joined the BJP to form a NDA government in Bihar. Now, it appears that a 'khela' is in the making against his party. According to reports, things appear to have taken a worrying turn for his party as 12 RJD MLAs are said to have been untraceable two days ahead of the crucial floor test in Bihar on February 12 when Nitish Kumar will have to prove a majority in the assembly.

According to reports, among the 12 MLAs are Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand who is the son of Anand Mohan and Mokama MLA Nilam Devi who is the wife of former MLA Ananat Singh. While the JDU-BJP already has an adequate number of seats for a majority, any rebellion within RJD will further dent Tejashwi's image.

Nitish Kumar's JDU has 43 seats while the BJP has 74 seats and HAM has four making it 127, five more than the majority mark of 122. On the other hand, the RJD has 79 MLAs of which 12 are said to be missing. Congress has 19 MLAs in the state.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the CM of Bihar for the record ninth time on January 28 after switching sides with the BJP. If the missing RJD MLAs support the Kumar-led NDA government in the assembly, then the ruling coalition will have the support of 139 MLAs.