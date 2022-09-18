'Killing big DEMONS like CHOTE KANHA for 10 years...', Arvind Kejriwal compares AAP with Lord Krishna

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s first national convention. While speaking at the People's Representatives Conference today, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party is also like little Kanha. Just like Kanha had killed big and big demons in childhood, similarly, a small "AAP" is fighting with the big powers of the country."

Arvind Kejriwal said, "no party has grown so fast in the history of the world. It is a ten-year-old party and there are so many strong old parties in front. We have heard that Lord Krishna was called Kanha in his childhood. Kanha had killed many powerful demons in his childhood. This Aam Aadmi Party is also a small party and similar to Kanha. Killing the mighty demons in front of you. Killing is not killing anyone. Killing corruption, unemployment and inflation. Just as Lord Krishna killed big demons at a young age. Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party, which is only 10 years old, is fighting with the opposite forces."

Kejriwal didn't stop here. He further added, "Aam Aadmi Party's four things are honesty, education, health care and free facilities that people like." Attacking the Congress and the BJP, he said, "India adopted the Constitution on November 25, 1949, and in the next 60 years, these people destroyed the country. Later, God had to come and intervene and in 2012, AAP was formed to save the government and the country… This is not some coincidence… God has given us the responsibility and each one of you has to keep up with that and work for development."