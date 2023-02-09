topStoriesenglish2571313
SWATI MALIWAL

'Kindly Expedite as Only 2 Days...': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Requests Jaishankar to Approve Harvard University Visit

Swati Maliwal said that Delhi L-G asked her to directly seek permission for her US visit from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Swati Maliwal on Thursday requested Jaishankar to clear the file pertaining to her visit to the US
  • She was invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clear the file pertaining to her visit to the US to attend a conference on February 11. Maliwal has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University. The conference will be held on February 11-12.

 

The theme of the conference is 'Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence.' Earlier, the file was sent to LG VK Saxena, who gave his approval.

"On 16 Jan, I moved a file to Hon'ble LG seeking permission to travel to speak at Harvard University. He granted approval after 23 days and directed me to seek permission now from MEA. Request @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly expedite as only 2 days left for the prestigious conference," Maliwal said in a tweet.

