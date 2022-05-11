Senior BJP leader Kiran Bedi is being brutally trolled for a video she posted on Twitter today. The video shows a Shark attacking a helicopter mid-ocean. Kiran Bedi said the video was "laudable, even if manufactured". "The source of this daring Video is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying, But laudable, even if manufactured. Please view it against this caveat," Kiran Bedi posted on her Twitter account.

However, the internet was quick to figure out that it was actually a movie scene and not an actual incident as written on the text superimposed on the video.

"National Geographic Channel has paid 1 million dollar for this video, what a video," the text on the video read.

The video was actually is a scene from a 2017 film '5 Headed Shark Attack'. Twitter users, within no time, started trolling Kiran Bedi.

"If content is subject to verification then how an IPS officer sharing such video into public domain? Ignorance or unable to check the authenticity; in both case it is Shame," a user who goes by the name KMR tweeted.

"If my relatives ever ask me why I didn't aim for IIT or UPSC, I'm just gonna show em this tweet. Hopefully they'll understand that doing either (or both!) of em have harmful side-effects. And they'll refrain from ever asking such questions or forcing kids to try for IIT or UPSC," Pramit, a user with a verified account, tweeted.

"Jurassic park is open and subject to verifications. Whatever be the authentic and true source it is terrifying. But laudable even if manufactured . Please view it against this caveat," tweeted another user who goes by the name Vishnu.

"Only these people were occupying universities and IITs that's why India remained under developd. Atleast now please leave way for other people also let India develop," tweeted Jane Eyere.