New Delhi: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi has found herself in the middle of a storm after her 'joke' on the Sikh community at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' on Monday (June 13) received a lot of backlash. As per reports, during the event, she had said, "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o'clock."

Later, the former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor apologised for her remarks on Twitter. She said, "I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread.I seek forgiveness for this.I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva & loving kindness."

I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread.I seek forgiveness for this.I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva & loving kindness — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) June 14, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh criticised Bedi for her tweet and accused her of 'disrespecting and hurting the sentiments' of Sikh communit

He said, "I pity BJP leader Kiran Bedi if she isn't aware of the Sikh history. If she has deliberately tried to defame the Sikh community or make fun of it, then there is nothing more shameful."

Shocking and shameful to crack a joke on a community that too when you are a Punjabi yourself@thekiranbedi must apologise for hurting sentiments of Sikh community. Or we will understand that @BJP4India has tasked its leaders for the particular job. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) June 14, 2022

