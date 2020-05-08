Know how coronavirus COVID-19 tests are carried out at IMCR's approved Delhi lab

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved leading diagnostic services provider in Delhi-NCR 'Star Imaging & Path Lab' to conduct coronavirus COVID-19 tests. As many as 12 private diagnostic chains across six states have got approval from the government body to carry out tests of coronavirus samples.

Following the nod from ICMR, the Star Imaging & Path Lab is carrying out tests of coronavirus samples. At present, facilities like the home collection of samples and drive-thru are offered here. The charge for the coronavirus test is Rs 4,500 and it takes 48 hours for the report to come out.

Confirming the report, Star Imaging & Path Lab’s director Sameer Bhati said, "Our main lab in Delhi's Tilak Nagar has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing. We are ready to start the testing as per the guidelines of the government of India."

"We feel honoured that ICMR has chosen Star Imaging & Path Lab, based to conduct COVID-19 tests in this very hour of need when a huge population of our country is living under the threat of coronavirus. We have adequate testing capacities to conduct the test at large scale. The management is further planning to strengthen the diagnosis and help prevent the propagation of this disease in our country. Nowadays when asymptomatic cases are on the rise, it has become very important to test pre-ops and pre-procedure patients including pregnant ladies and the approval of private labs by ICMR would help the nation to together overcome this COVID-19 crisis", Star Imaging & Path Labs Director Sameer Bhati said in a statement.

Here's how the test is conducted at the Star Imaging Lab:

Not everyone is allowed to come to the molecular lab where samples are being tested. Selected lab experts, who are permitted to enter the lab, carry out tests wearing PPE kits.

The testing of samples involves several stages. After samples are first collected, they are prepared for the testing following which re-agents are prepared. The samples are then placed in machine where they undergo a 4-hour analysis.

Notably, the accuracy of these results is cent per cent.