'Koi Khele Rail Me, Koi Khele Jail Me....': Manoj Tiwari Takes Veiled Dig At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Holi- Watch

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated the festival of Holi among the public in Delhi and added flavour to the party by singing folk songs. Tiwari attended numerous Holi events organised by various associations in his Lok Sabha constituency North East Delhi.

Taking the mic into his hands actor-singer and politician Tiwari showed his talent on the occasion of Delhi and sang " Koi Khele Rail Me, Koi Khele Jail Me...." While singing the song Tiwari also said "Bura Na Mano Holi Hai as he took a veiled dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED custody till March 28 in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case and continued singing, " Koi Khele Rail Me, Koi Khele Jail Me....Arrey Sabke Ghar Ude Abira..."

#WATCH | Delhi | "Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein," sings BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as he sings folk songs during #Holi celebrations at his residence. pic.twitter.com/OYkGBtXDPG — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Two-term Member of Parliament has been once again fielded from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. For all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats National Capital will vote on a single day, in the 6th phase of elections 2024 i.e. on May 25.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held in the same period.